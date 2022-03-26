UGC asks Indian students to be cautious in making higher education choices in China

Says online degrees won’t be recognized

AMN / WEB DESK

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) advised the students to exercise due diligence while making decision to choose where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies.

In a public notice issued by the UGC and AICTE, it has been said that it has come to notice that a few Universities in People’s Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to various degree programmes for the current and upcoming academic years.

The notice further said, in this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of Covid-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020.

It said, a large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online.

The notice clearly stated that as per the extant rules, UGC and AICTE do not recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval.