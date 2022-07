AMN/ WEB DESK

Uganda has announced the discovery of 31 million metric tonnes of gold deposits in the country. A spokesperson from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in Uganda, Solomon Muyita, said that these reports are aimed at attracting gold miners and investors. In a bid to boost the country’s economy, the Ugandan Government has licensed Wagagai Gold Mining Company, a Chinese firm to start producing gold products in the Busia district.