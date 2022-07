Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shivsena today moved the Supreme Court against the proceedings initiated by the Election Commission of India at the request of Eknath Sinde-led faction for recognizing them as the ‘real’ Shivsena. The sinde-led faction also appealed for allotment of the party’s election symbol – the bow and arrow. The Shinde-faction has initiated proceedings under the Election Symbols (Reservations and Allotment) Order, 1968.