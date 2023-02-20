Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC against EC decision allocating name, symbol to Shiv Sena Shinde faction

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the Thackeray camp, to mention his case after listing it like the others

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an oral mentioning made by the Uddhav Thackeray camp to urgently list on February 21 their plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India allowing rival Eknath Shinde faction the Shiv Sena symbol of ‘bow and arrow’.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the Thackeray camp, to mention his case after listing it like the others.

Earlier Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Election Commission, seeking its dissolution, after central body allotted the Sena symbol and name to the CM Eknath Shinde faction. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena party Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision. When senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Uddhav faction, mentioned the plea, CJI DY Chandrachud asked him to mention the matter tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the apex court will also hear on merits the batch of petitions related to the political fallout in Maharashtra due to the split in the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.