Uddhav Thackeray approves Rs 100 cr for one-time benefit scheme for Anganwadi workers

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday approved 100 crore rupees for one-time benefit scheme for the Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state which will be benefited then after termination from their service or death. This fund will be given to the Life Insurance Corporation to distribute a fund under one time benefit scheme.



This may result in retirement, resignation, dismissal, or death of Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state.