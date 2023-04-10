इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2023 11:18:35      انڈین آواز
Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Sandhu, O.P.Chouhan among 126 golfers for Rs One crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi /Chandigarh

Top professionals of the country including defending champion Yuvraj Sandu,Olympian Udyan Mane and Sachin Baisoya  are among the  126 players who will vie for top honours in the Rs one crore the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship to be played from 12 – 15 April at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 11.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Americans Varun Chopra, Tejas Sinha, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadians Sukhraj Singh Gill, Minwoo Park, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

Besides  the other top golfersin the fray are  TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Sujjan Singh, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

Talking to media persons PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy said, “the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship which is now an important leg of the PGTI schedule. The competition is getting intense with each passing event of the season and  we can expect another week of fascinating golf.”

President, Chandigarh Golf Club, H S Chahal  was of the view that Participation of the finest golfers from across the country at this tournament will serve as an inspiration for young golfers from the region. The live coverage of the event will also help us showcase the hallowed greens of the Chandigarh Golf Club to a wide audience across the country.”

“We’re honoured to host the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship. With an impressive prize purse on offer and a strong field contending for the title, wecan look forward to a very exciting week of golfing action. We have worked towards providing the perfect playing conditions which will test the skills of the best golfers in the country.”

