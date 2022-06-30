Udaipur killing: Accused went to Saudi Arabia, Nepal for funding

AMN / WEB DESK

The SIT probing the brutal Udaipur killing has found out two of the prime accused had travelled twice to Saudi Arabia twice and once to Nepal in order to get funding. According to cops, before killing the tailor, all seven, including five others who were later nabbed, had met at one place to make the plan before executing it.

According to India TV , the police are probing the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, who was murdered on Tuesday at his shop for allegedly posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The cops added that two other persons from Udaipur — Wasim Akhtari and Akhtar Raja — had received training from terror groups in Pakistan.

One of the prime accused, Riyaz, during the interrogation said that he would incite the youth to attack people from other religions. Sources said that Riaz used to say: “Take revenger or wear bangles”. Riyaz had also released a video that incited history-sheeters and miscreants of Udaipur to attack.

Both Gaus Mohammad and Riyaz with him. Both were instigating poor and unemployed youth in Udaipur, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Rajsamand, Tonk, Bundi, Banswara, Jodhpur districts and connecting them to sleeper cells. The sleeper cells that came were being built for ISIS and funding has also been done from Arab countries for this.