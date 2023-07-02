UCC goes against the ‘idea of India’: BJP Ally And Meghalaya CM Sangma

Amid the row over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) partner in Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) has said that the UCC goes against the ‘idea of actual India’. Speaking on the issue, CM Conrad Sangma said that India is a diverse nation and diversity is its strength. He said that as a party, NPP realises that the entire northeast has a unique culture and “we would want that to remain”.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders have sought the draft proposal of the Code before any kind of discussion is picked up on the matter. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first inform the country what is the proposal for UCC and on what issues he want uniformity.

“Until a proposal is put forward, there is no need for a debate (on UCC). Uttarakhkand’s Civil Code cannot be implemented across the country. People are not completely aware of the law, but there are discussions going on,” the former Congress leader said.

