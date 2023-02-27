UAE to send its second astronaut to space on a long haul mission to ISS

WEB DESK

UAE‘s second astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi – Mission Specialist, Primary Crew, Crew-6. is set to embark on the historic space mission scheduled at 10:45 am on February 27th, from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA.

Once he reaches the orbiting station, onboard the International Space Station he will undertake various science experiments over the next six months. Fields of scientific experiments range from learning about the cardiovascular system, epigenetics, immune system, fluid science, plant biology, sleep analysis and radiation.

Apart from Al Neyadi the other members of the SpaceX Crew-6 are Nasa commander Stephen Bowen, pilot William Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

UAE will be only the 11th country to send an astronaut on a long-term mission to space with this mission. Dr Al Neyadi, 41, will spend six months aboard the ISS in what will be the Arab world’s longest-duration space mission.

Sultan Al Neyadi is a member of the UAE Astronaut Program and an Emirati astronaut. He was born in the UAE in 1987 and has a PhD in Information Technology from Griffith University in Australia. Neyadi was chosen from over 4,000 applicants in 2018 to be one of two UAE astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX Crew-6 is the sixth crewed operational NASA ‘Commercial Crew flight’ of a Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the ninth overall crewed orbital flight.