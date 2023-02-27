इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 09:53:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

UAE to send its second astronaut to space on a long haul mission to ISS

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

UAE‘s second astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi – Mission Specialist, Primary Crew, Crew-6. is set to embark on the historic space mission scheduled at 10:45 am on February 27th, from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA.

Once he reaches the orbiting station, onboard the International Space Station he will undertake various science experiments over the next six months. Fields of scientific experiments range from learning about the cardiovascular system, epigenetics, immune system, fluid science, plant biology, sleep analysis and radiation.

Apart from Al Neyadi the other members of the SpaceX Crew-6 are Nasa commander Stephen Bowen, pilot William Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

UAE will be only the 11th country to send an astronaut on a long-term mission to space with this mission. Dr Al Neyadi, 41, will spend six months aboard the ISS in what will be the Arab world’s longest-duration space mission.

Sultan Al Neyadi is a member of the UAE Astronaut Program and an Emirati astronaut. He was born in the UAE in 1987 and has a PhD in Information Technology from Griffith University in Australia. Neyadi was chosen from over 4,000 applicants in 2018 to be one of two UAE astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX Crew-6 is the sixth crewed operational NASA ‘Commercial Crew flight’ of a Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the ninth overall crewed orbital flight.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا گرفتار

مرکزی تفتیشی بیورو نے دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا کو ...

وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ یو پی آئی اور ای-سنجیونی اَیپس، عام آدمی کی زندگی کو آسان بنانے میں بہت مددگار ثابت ہوئی ہیں

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے لوگوں سے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ وہ بھارت ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

@Powered By: Logicsart