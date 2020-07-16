UAE shows downward trend in number of Coronavirus cases

WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is showing a downward trend in the number of Coronavirus infections in the country for the last few days. The Ministry of Health and Prevention today reported 275 new cases of COVID-19 and 393 recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 55,848 in the UAE and the total recoveries to 46,418. The active cases remaining are 9,095.

Earlier in the day, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a tweet, said that there has been no death related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country.

In Saudi Arabia, 2,671 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of infections to 2,40,474, including 55,101 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

As many as 5,488 cases have recovered so far, bringing the total recoveries to 183,048, the Health Ministry said, adding that 42 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 2,325.