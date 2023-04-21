UAE participates in second meeting of G20 Development Working Group

The UAE participated in the second meeting of the G20 Development Working Group for 2023, in Kumarakom, Kerala. The meeting discussed drafts of the action plan to accelerate progress on sustainable development goals, along with discussions and proposals from countries in line with India’s presidency priorities. The UAE delegation included Rashed Al Hemeiri, Director of Foreign Aid Affairs Department, and Dr. Kamal Al Yammahi from the Development Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Representatives from G20 and invited countries, partners, and international organizations specializing in international development were in attendance.

During the first day, the UAE delegation participated in sessions on data for development and women’s participation, as well as on ‘green’ development. Capacity-building mechanisms in the field of using data to serve developing countries’ development goals were reviewed, and India’s vision of empowering women and girls to reach their full potential was covered. Discussions also covered limited financing and lack of access to capital, technology, and education for small and medium enterprises, and the G20’s efforts to forge international consensus for effective and just transformations in developing countries.

On the second day, the UAE delegation participated in a session on sustainable development, coordination, and partnerships, which included a presentation of the Green Development Pact to support developing countries in mitigating risks. The UAE delegation highlighted their experience in providing assistance to developing countries in the field of clean energy and successful project implementation, particularly with regard to sourcing finance.

The meeting called for countries to seize opportunities presented by the upcoming COP28 conference on climate and environmental issues hosted by the UAE in November. The G20 summit will present its results related to climate change and its impact on development at the conference. The UAE delegation emphasized taking into account differences between rural and urban environments and social and economic backgrounds when dealing with action plans related to women’s development, financing action plans, and private sector participation.