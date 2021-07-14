Flipkart employees to return to office for three days a week starting December 2021
PM Modi interacts with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes; Says wishes and blessings of 135 crore Indians are with them
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Uttarakhand Govt suspend Kanwad Yatra in wake of COVID situation
India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 38.50 crore mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2021 10:51:07      انڈین آواز

UAE opens embassy in Israel

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) and Emirati Ambassador Mohamed al-Khaja open the new UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates today officially opened an embassy in Israel, becoming only the third majority Arab nation to have full diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

The newly opened Tel Aviv embassy is located in the same building as Israelꞌs stock exchange, indicating the Arab country’s desire for continuing to improve economic relations.

New Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the Tel Aviv embassy inauguration was “an important milestone in our shared journey toward a future of peace, prosperity and security for the Middle East.”

Two weeks earlier, Israel opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi, signaling the potential beginning of a new era of cooperation for the two countries initiated by a US-brokered deal in September 2020.

After decades of hostility, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to establish relations last September as part of an agreement called the Abraham Accords.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid then visited the UAE in June, opening the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai.

Lapid told Emirati media last month that bilateral trade has reached over $675.22 million (€573 million) since the Abraham Accords were signed.

Emirati Ambassador Mohamed al-Khaja said he looked forward to nurturing more trade deals in the future after striking aviation, tourism and financial services pacts.

“The UAE and Israel are both innovative nations, we can harness this creativity to work towards a more prosperous and sustainable future for our countries and our region,” al Khaja said at the embassy opening.

He added it was “a base for our task to continue to build on our new partnership, to seek dialog, not dispute, to build a new paradigm of peace and to provide a model for a new collaborative approach to conflict resolution in the Middle East.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian hockey has a chance to break 41-year Jinx at Olympics: Former captain Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Four-time Olympian and former captain Dhanraj Pillay says that Indian hockey ...

Cheer song for Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindustani Way’, unveiled

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The official cheer song for the Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindu ...

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to knee injury

Swiss Tennis maestro Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics because of knee injury during the gra ...

خبرنامہ

اردو دنیا بھر میں بولی جانے والی خوبصورت زبان ہے: نائب صدر

حیدرآباد اور دکن اردو کے قدیم مراکز رہے ہیں: نائب صدر AMN / ...

لوگ کووڈ کے ضابطوں کی سختی سے پابندی کریں، وزیراعظم کی اپیل

AMN وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ہل اسٹیشنوں اور بازاروں میں لوگو ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ٹوکیو جانے والے بھارتی ایتھلیٹس سے بات چیت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ ٹوکیو اولمپک کھیلوں کیلئے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz