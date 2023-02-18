इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2023 01:34:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

UAE-India CEPA: A year of fruitful relationship

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

One year ago on February 18, 2022, the United Arab Emirates and India embarked on an exciting new chapter long and fruitful relationship.

The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in the Consulate General of India, Dubai, and Dubai Chambers organised a Special Business Event in Dubai to commemorate the successful year of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signing. More than 200 leading businesses from India and the UAE attended the event.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, addressed the gathering at the special business event and talked about the enormous opportunities and benefits provided by CEPA.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir mentioned that businesses from India and the United Arab Emirates have already begun taking advantage of the duty waivers and enhanced market access provided by the CEPA.

Chandu Siroya Vice Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group noted that the enthusiasm shown by the two governments in setting up the CEPA has opened the doors wider for the Gold and Jewellery Industry.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Saifee Rupawala CEO of LULU Group International and FICCI.

Nirankar Saxena, Deputy Secretary General FICCI in his vote of thanks mentioned that FICCI has taken a pledge to showcase the strengths of different states of India in Dubai till 2030, starting from April 2023.

The historical India-UAE  Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed on 18th February 2022 during the Virtual Summit in the presence of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and  His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. 

The historical India-UAE CEPA is the first bilateral trade accord concluded by UAE and India’s first bilateral trade agreement in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region.

India-UAE CEPA is a wide-ranging agreement, covering all aspects of India’s economic engagement with the UAE including Trade, Investments, Healthcare, Digital Trade, Government Procurement, IPR etc. CEPA has unleashed new opportunities in bilateral trade and it is expected to increase the bilateral trade in goods to US $ 100 bn within five years and trade in services to US $ 15 bn. 

The CEPA entered into force on the 1st of May 2022.   The agreement has been operating smoothly for over 10 months now. The businesses from both nations have already started leveraging upon the tremendous potential offered under the CEPA. 

The impressive overall growth in bilateral trade is a true reflection of the early gains accruing from the agreement. During the first eight months from April-November 2022 of the current financial year, the bilateral trade between our two countries has grown to US$ 57.8 bn from US $ 45.3 bn same period last year, recording an impressive growth of 27.5 % in percentage terms and a notable increase of US $ 12.5 bn in value terms.

During the same period, India’s exports to the UAE have seen a remarkable growth of 19.32%,  reaching US $ 20.8 bn from US $ 17.45 bn, an increase of US $ 3.35 bn in value terms. Besides, several other significant partnerships have been launched since May 2022 related to energy, food security, education and healthcare. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ایرو انڈیا شو، بینگلورو میں شاندار فضائی کرتب کے ساتھ ختم ہوگیا

T ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ائیرو انڈیا شو آج شام بنگلورو میں حیرت ا ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلہ : قیامت کا سماں..آنکھوں دیکھا حال

افتخار گیلانی اپنے جرنلز م کے کیریئر کے دوران میں نے تین شد ...

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart