इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 10:32:46      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

UAE Establishes Ministry of Investment to Boost Economic Competitiveness

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the establishment of a new Ministry of Investment aimed at developing the investment vision of the country and enhancing its competitiveness in the global market.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting where the decision was made. Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of the Ministry of Investment and appointed Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi as the minister. The ministry’s main responsibilities will include proposing investment policies, preparing strategies and legislation, and implementing national programs to promote the investment environment and enhance its competitiveness.The establishment of the Ministry of Investment reflects the UAE’s commitment to attracting investments in various sectors and leveraging its world-class infrastructure as a global platform. The ministry will work in coordination with relevant authorities to support the country’s business objectives and investment policies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart