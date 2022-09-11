UAE Ambassador highlights Gender Equality, Women Empowerment in UAE

AMN / WEB DESK

Ambassador of the UAE to India, Dr Ahmad Al Banna held a virtual talk with the Academics for Nation on 8 September 2022 at 12.15. The talk was on “Gender Equality, Women Empowerment and their Role in Economic Development of the UAE”. The discussion was moderated by Prof Tej Pratap Singh, Department of Peace and conflict, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Dr. Amit Singh, Senior Assistance Prof. Department of Political Science, University of Delhi, Delhi. Large number of the audience joined the talk.

Dr. Al Banna underlined that the UAE paid special attention to harness the potential of women which comprise half of the Emirati population. This would not be possible with giving special privileges to them. Today, Emirati women are active in all walks of lives, including administration, representing the nation abroad as ambassadors, government departments, heading the private companies, academic and non-academic portfolios.

Looking at the importance of women and their energetic participation, in 2015 Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union[1] marked the 28th of August as the Emirati Women’s Day in UAE. The day also honors the creation of UAE’s General Women’s Union in 1975. This year’s theme of Women’s day was “Inspiring Reality. Sustainable Future”.

The UAE has achieved significant progress in recent years on the legislative, institutional, and strategic levels for women empowerment. It has established parity of representation in parliament, the Federal National Council. Nine women are serving in the cabinet and all listed companies are required to appoint at least one woman to sit on their boards.

The Ambassador highlighted some of the UAE’s pioneering women who continue to empower others fellow beings are: HE Sarah Al-Amiri, UAE’s Minister of State for Advanced Technology/ Chairwoman, UAE Space Agency, HE Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, HE Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, HE Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum, the UAE’s first female commercial pilot, HE Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Ms Nora Al Matrooshi, the UAE’s first female Emirati and Arab astronaut, Ms Nayla Al Khaja, the country’s first female Emirati filmmaker and Ms Zahra Lari, the first Emirati figure skater.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology is elevated to the Chairperson of the UAE Space Agenda and lead scientist of the team of the Mars Mission which comprises 80% women. The world agencies have also acknowledged the contributions and role of Emirati women. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Gender Gap report, the UAE is ranked as a leading country in gender equality in the (Middle East) region.