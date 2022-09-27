Tuesday, September 27, 2022
U.S. vice president to visit DMZ amid North Korea provocations

WASHINGTON – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the Demilitarized Zone on the border of the two Koreas on Thursday to showcase her nation’s commitment to the defense of Seoul, a White House official said, an announcement that comes as Pyongyang continues provocative actions.

Harris is currently in Japan, leading a presidential delegation to Tuesday’s state funeral for slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She is scheduled to travel to South Korea on Thursday.

