U.S. to send hundreds of armored vehicles, rockets to Ukraine

WEB DESK

The United States said on Thursday said, it would send hundreds of armored vehicles plus rockets and artillery shells to Ukraine as part of a 2.5 billion dollar military assistance package.

The US Defense Department said in a statement that the package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, 53 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles and 350 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles.

The armored Bradley has a powerful gun and has been used by the US Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s.

The Defense Department said, the latest assistance also includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), eight Avenger air-defense systems, tens of thousands of artillery rounds and about 2,000 anti-armor rockets.

In total, the United States has committed more than 27.4 billion dollar in security assistance to Ukraine, since the conflict with Russia began in February last year.