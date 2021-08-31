U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul

In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
NEWS DESK

The United States has announced it will end its 20-year military mission in Afghanistan after its final military flight left the Afghan capital yesterday. Commander of US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie informed that the US evacuated 79 thousand people from Kabul, including 6 thousand American citizens, since August 14.

The last flight, a large C-17 military transport, took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport just before the clock struck midnight.

Biden has set August 31 as the final deadline for America’s complete withdrawal from Kabul. Biden said that the withdrawal decision was taken based on the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all US commanders on the ground to end the airlift mission as planned. Biden also paid tribute to 13 American soldiers who lost their lives in the Kabul airport blast last week

Women boxers lead gold rush as India finishes with 39 medals Including 14 Gold at ASBC Asian Youth & Jr Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 31 August: The quartet of Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 Kg) Sneha Kumari (66k ...

Hockey India unveils Domestic Calendar

By Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Monday announced that its domestic season will resume in October .. Th ...

Football; Ten teams for Hero I-League Qualifiers in Bengaluru

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ten teams will take part in the Hero I-League Qualifiers to take place at the Ban ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

