U.S. administration imposes sanctions on Cuba’s police force, two of its leaders

AMN/ WEB DESK
US administration has imposed sanctions on Cuba’s police force and two of its leaders following recent protests on the island against the communist government. US President Joe Biden said at a meeting on Friday with Cuban American leaders that more sanctions would be coming unless there is some drastic change in Cuba.
Earlier Friday, the Treasury Department announced the latest sanctions on Cuba, saying they were a reaction to actions to suppress peaceful, pro-democratic protests in Cuba that began on July 11.
Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in the largest demonstrations against the Cuban government in decades. The demonstrators were protesting shortages of basic goods, power outages, restrictions on civil liberties and the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.