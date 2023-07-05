इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 05:14:55      انڈین آواز
U.N. Security Council to hold first-ever meeting on threats of AI

AMN/ WEB DESK

The U.N. Security Council will hold a first-ever meeting on the threats of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on July 18th. The meeting organized by the United Kingdom, will see global leaders discussing the potential threats of artificial intelligence (AI) to international peace and security. It has been presented as a centrepiece of the UK’s presidency of the council. 

This was announced by the UK’s ambassador to the UN, Dame Barbara Woodward. She said that since becoming Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has been pushing for a leadership position in the global effort to regulate AI tools. Mr. Sunak had earlier claimed that the UK was the natural place to lead the conversation on AI. He had also announced that Britain will host the first major global summit on AI safety later this year. 

The meeting will include briefings by international AI experts and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Guterres has been known for speaking up against the risks of new technologies such as AI. The UN chief has revealed plans to appoint a scientific advisory board with expertise in this area. He also said he would react favourably to the creation of a new UN agency on AI with some regulatory powers, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency. 

