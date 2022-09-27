Tuesday, September 27, 2022
U.N. chief calls for end of nuclear weapon threats

NEW YORK – U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged the world Monday to stop the practice of countries threatening others through the possible use of nuclear weapons, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signaled that nuclear options remain on the table.

“Let me be clear, the era of nuclear blackmail must end,” the secretary general said at a session to commemorate and promote the U.N.-designated International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

