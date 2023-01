AMN/ WEB DESK

India won by 83 runs against Scotland in the T20 Under-19 Women’s World Cup Cricket 2023, at Benoni in South Africa on Wednesday. Electing to bat first, India scored 149 losing four wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Gongadi Trisha top scored 57.

Chasing the target of 150 runs, Scotland were all out for 66 in 13.1 overs.

With this win, India now has six points.