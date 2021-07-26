Typhoon In-fa disrupts life in Eastern China

AMN/ WEB DESK

Typhoon In-fa has moved to Shanghai and continued to lash the city after making landfall at the nearby island-city of Zhoushan on Sunday. ‘ The meteorological authority said the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, as well as Shanghai municipality, all in eastern China, will be continually affected by heavy winds and torrential rains over the next couple of days.

No casualties had been reported as of Monday evening in Shanghai.

Still, the typhoon has disrupted people’s lives. The storm has destroyed more than 4,700 trees on the streets, according to local governments.

The typhoon also affected the electricity supply, with some residents of Pudong and Minhang districts complaining of blackouts to the Shanghai branch of the State Grid Corporation of China, a state-owned utility company.

Shanghai officials evacuated 362,000 people last week ahead of the typhoon.

Shanghai city was almost shut as companies allowed employees to work from home looking at the risk of floods and landslides.

The combined effects of Typhoon In-fa and an area of high pressure in the Pacific have already generated intense rain that caused last week’s deadly floods in Henan that left 69 people dead and affected more than 11.4 million people.

All flights to and from major cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou and Ningbo were suspended, as well as some train services.

The subway network suspended its above-ground routes, and some roads were submerged with water.

Shanghai has also suspended all high-speed train services until noon on Monday.

According to media reports, flights began to resume after noon on Monday.