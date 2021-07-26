Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh
Olympics Update: Sindhu, Mary Kom win their round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of 10 meter Air Rifle; India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey
Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh
PM Mann ki Baat: Cheer Olympians, follow Covid protocols
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2021 02:30:39      انڈین آواز

Typhoon In-fa disrupts life in Eastern China

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Typhoon In-fa has moved to Shanghai and continued to lash the city after making landfall at the nearby island-city of Zhoushan on Sunday. ‘ The meteorological authority said the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, as well as Shanghai municipality, all in eastern China, will be continually affected by heavy winds and torrential rains over the next couple of days.

No casualties had been reported as of Monday evening in Shanghai.

Still, the typhoon has disrupted people’s lives. The storm has destroyed more than 4,700 trees on the streets, according to local governments.

The typhoon also affected the electricity supply, with some residents of Pudong and Minhang districts complaining of blackouts to the Shanghai branch of the State Grid Corporation of China, a state-owned utility company.

Shanghai officials evacuated 362,000 people last week ahead of the typhoon.

Shanghai city was almost shut as companies allowed employees to work from home looking at the risk of floods and landslides.

The combined effects of Typhoon In-fa and an area of high pressure in the Pacific have already generated intense rain that caused last week’s deadly floods in Henan that left 69 people dead and affected more than 11.4 million people.

All flights to and from major cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou and Ningbo were suspended, as well as some train services.

The subway network suspended its above-ground routes, and some roads were submerged with water.

Shanghai has also suspended all high-speed train services until noon on Monday.

According to media reports, flights began to resume after noon on Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women’s Hockey:India, suffer second defeat, lose 0-2 to Germany

Harpal Singh Bedi : India squandered a penalty stroke and went down 0-2 to Germany ,for their second s ...

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Mary Kom win round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of Air Rifle

India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey In Olympics, the medal hopeful for the country, PV Sindhu won her ...

TOKYO 20202: Indian Women face Germany in their Olympic Hockey outing

Harpal Singh Bedi To stay alive for quarterfinal berth Indian Women's Hockey Team will have to put up a bet ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Medical tourism is a type of tourism undertaken to get medical treatment for ailments, and usually, people try ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz