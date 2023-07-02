Two-time champions West Indies fail to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023

Two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India after suffering a shock seven-wicket defeat against Scotland in a Super Six match of the qualifier in Harare on 1st July 2023, Saturday. West Indies needed a win against the Scots to keep their slim qualification hopes alive but were bowled out for 181. Riding on Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen knocks, Scotland chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare.



The champions of the 1975 and 1979 editions, this is the first time in the 48 years of tournament history that West Indies won’t feature among the top 10 teams in limited-overs cricket. It was also Scotland’s first-ever win over the Caribbean side in the ODIs.



With two more matches left, even if West Indies win, they can reach up to four points while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe already have six points in their three games. Scotland with this win is on four points and would reckon that an upset can help them sneak into the tournament proper.



Ironically, West Indies were forced to play the qualifier before the 2019 World Cup also but eventually managed to finish in the top two along with Afghanistan to save themselves from embarrassment.