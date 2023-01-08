Two-time champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

AMN/ WEB DESK

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this year’s Australian Open just eight days before the start of the tournament. Osaka, a winner in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, has not played on the WTA Tour since September and has slipped to 42 in the world rankings. No reason was given for the 25-year-old Japanese player’s withdrawal.

Organisers have promoted Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska to the main draw in her place.

A number of star names, including 42-year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, and Spain’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz, 19, have already withdrawn from the tournament which begins on 16 January in Melbourne.