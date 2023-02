AMN

In Chhattisgarh, two security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Rajnandgaon district this morning. Maoists ambushed jawans near Bortalab police station close to Chhattisgarh’s interstate border with Maharashtra.

The Maoists opened fire on jawans when they were going towards a checkpoint. Two security personnel were killed on the spot in the ambush.

Security forces have launched a massive combing operation in the area to flush out the Naxalites.