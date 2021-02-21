Two more MLAs of Congress alliance resign ahead of floor test in Puducherry

AMN / Puducherry
Amid political uncertainty in Puducherry, a floor test will be held tomorrow morning in the Legislative Assembly, to ascertain the majority of the ruling Congress-led coalition.
Puducherry has been plunged into a political crisis following resignations of Congress MLAs from the Narayanasamy-led government.
This has brought down the party’s strength to 10, including the speaker, while its ally DMK has 3 members and 1 independent member in the legislative assembly. With the latest development, both the ruling Congress-DMK alliance and AIADMK-BJP alliance have 14 MLAs each.
The Opposition has demanded a floor test in the House, charging that the Narayanasamy government is already in minority.
The Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai soundararajan directed the Chief Minister Narayanasamy to prove his government s majority on the floor on February 22nd.