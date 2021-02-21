PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
Two more MLAs of Congress alliance resign ahead of floor test in Puducherry

AMN / Puducherry

Amid political uncertainty in Puducherry, a floor test will be held tomorrow morning in the Legislative Assembly, to ascertain the majority of the ruling Congress-led coalition.

Puducherry has been plunged into a political crisis following resignations of Congress MLAs from the Narayanasamy-led government.

This has brought down the party’s strength to 10, including the speaker, while its ally DMK has 3 members and 1 independent member in the legislative assembly. With the latest development, both the ruling Congress-DMK alliance and AIADMK-BJP alliance have 14 MLAs each.

The Opposition has demanded a floor test in the House, charging that the Narayanasamy government is already in minority.

The Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai soundararajan directed the Chief Minister Narayanasamy to prove his government s majority on the floor on February 22nd.

SPORTS

Hockey: Sreejesh to lead 22-member Indian hockey team on European tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will lead the 22-member Indian Hockey squad on a 1 ...

Boxing: Vinka, Chanu win gold each as Indian women pugilists put up impressive show at Adriatic Pearl Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Vinka (60kg) and T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) clinched a gold each as Indian boxe ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

