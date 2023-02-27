इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 02:06:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Two Moosewala murder accused killed in Punjab jail clash

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

Two gangsters, involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed following a clash of gangsters in Goindwal jail in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan, and Mohan Singh, alias Manmohan Singh. A third jail inmate, Keshav, was also critically wounded in the clash. He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

All three of them have been accused in the Moosewala murder killing.

Toofan was arrested by the anti-gangster task force in September last year. He was also wanted in the killing of another notorious gangster, Ranbir Singh, in a hospital in Amritsar.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

The clash in jail comes two days after self-styled globe-trotting Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who just came to the limelight after returning from Dubai, when his supporters, carrying swords and arms, clashed with the police and forcefully laid a siege on a police station in Ajnala, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel in Amritsar district.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا گرفتار

مرکزی تفتیشی بیورو نے دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا کو ...

وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ یو پی آئی اور ای-سنجیونی اَیپس، عام آدمی کی زندگی کو آسان بنانے میں بہت مددگار ثابت ہوئی ہیں

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے لوگوں سے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ وہ بھارت ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

@Powered By: Logicsart