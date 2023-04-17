Two-day Global Conference on Compressed Biogas commences in New Delhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

A two-days Global Conference on Compressed Biogas is underway in New Delhi. The conference is being conducted on the theme of- Towards Progressive Policy Framework for a Robust CBG Foundation and Growth. The objective of this Conference is to apprise the industry regarding the initiatives taken by the Central Government for the development of the Compressed Biogas Industry and to identify the areas where policy modifications are required.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said, India is dedicated to achieving a net zero target by 2070 and the Government has taken several initiatives to reduce emissions. It said, Compressed Biogas has also an important role in emission reduction and it is being promoted by Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation Scheme.