इंडियन आवाज़     24 Apr 2023 07:20:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Two-Day Chintan Shivir for Employees of Lok Sabha Secretariat begins

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Chintan Shivir Aims to Encourage Innovative Thinking among Officials of the Secretariat: Secretary General Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Two-Day Chintan Shivir for Employees of Lok Sabha Secretariat began today in parliament House. The Chintan Shivir is aimed to Encourage Innovative Thinking among Officials of the Secretariat

Inaugurating the Shivir, Secretary General Lok Sabha  Utpal Kumar Singh said that the idea behind organizing the Chintan Shivir was to provide a platform for setting goals , fostering creativity, encouraging innovative thinking among the officials of the Secretariat  to augment their professional expertise.

Observing that the purpose of this unique exercise was to reflect on administrative issues to keep the soul and mind of Lok Sabha Secretariat officials fresh and to remain connected to the aspirations of people, Mr Singh hoped that such Shivirs would not only raise the efficiency of the officials of the Secretariat through positive brain-storming but also ensure transparency and objectivity in the working of the Secretariat. He opined that the resultant momentum created by such an exercise would have an overwhelming positive impact on the functioning of the Parliament which would  eventually benefit the  people of India at large.

Drawing on his past experience of having organised and attending such Shivirs in the past as a Government official , Mr  Singh  mentioned that this first of a kind initiative in Lok Sabha would be the first in a series which were being planned on similar lines every quarter. He opined that such management exercises promote out of the box thinking and foster  team-spirit, as groups have been drawn from diverse services and each participant could gain from the exchange of ideas and knowledge . Mr  Singh felt that the dynamism of the younger employees juxtaposed with the maturity and experience of the senior officials would create a healthy environment for the proficient functioning of the Organization. He also encouraged the junior employees to utilize this opportunity to bring forth their ideas for strengthening of the organization   and urged the senior officials to ensure their active participation.

 Giving further details about this first of a kind initiative, Mr  Singh apprised that the participants had been divided into smaller groups to have a discussion on carefully curated  topics to develop future strategies and evolve a roadmap  for realizing and fulfilling the vision and mission of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The discussions would encompass topics such as event organization and protocol, Budgeting and Financial Prudence, work efficiency through inter-branch synchronization, parliamentary outreach to common citizens, Capacity Building Etc.

Mr Singh informed the participants that the Speaker Mr  Om Birla would be present at the conclusion of the Shivir where a presentation on the outcome of the deliberations held over the next two days would be presented before him.

Spread over two days, this unique and pioneering initiative would see the participation of over 250 employees of the Lok Sabha Secretariat drawn from various Services and all ranks of Officials and Staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارتی معیشت کی صورتحال دوسرے ملکوں کے مقابلے میں بہتر ہے: نرملا سیتارمن

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار کے صحیح نظریہ کی و ...

موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے لوگوں کی زندگیوں اور معاش پر بڑھتا خطرہ

عندلیب اختر اقوام متحدہ کی ایک تازہ ترین رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ...

ایلون مسک کا چیٹ جی پی ٹی کا متبادل لانے کا منصوبہ

ٹوئٹر کے مالک اور ارب پتی شخص ایلون مسک نے مصنوعی ذہانت (آرٹی ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart