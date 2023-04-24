Two-Day Chintan Shivir for Employees of Lok Sabha Secretariat begins

Chintan Shivir Aims to Encourage Innovative Thinking among Officials of the Secretariat: Secretary General Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Two-Day Chintan Shivir for Employees of Lok Sabha Secretariat began today in parliament House. The Chintan Shivir is aimed to Encourage Innovative Thinking among Officials of the Secretariat

Inaugurating the Shivir, Secretary General Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh said that the idea behind organizing the Chintan Shivir was to provide a platform for setting goals , fostering creativity, encouraging innovative thinking among the officials of the Secretariat to augment their professional expertise.

Observing that the purpose of this unique exercise was to reflect on administrative issues to keep the soul and mind of Lok Sabha Secretariat officials fresh and to remain connected to the aspirations of people, Mr Singh hoped that such Shivirs would not only raise the efficiency of the officials of the Secretariat through positive brain-storming but also ensure transparency and objectivity in the working of the Secretariat. He opined that the resultant momentum created by such an exercise would have an overwhelming positive impact on the functioning of the Parliament which would eventually benefit the people of India at large.

Drawing on his past experience of having organised and attending such Shivirs in the past as a Government official , Mr Singh mentioned that this first of a kind initiative in Lok Sabha would be the first in a series which were being planned on similar lines every quarter. He opined that such management exercises promote out of the box thinking and foster team-spirit, as groups have been drawn from diverse services and each participant could gain from the exchange of ideas and knowledge . Mr Singh felt that the dynamism of the younger employees juxtaposed with the maturity and experience of the senior officials would create a healthy environment for the proficient functioning of the Organization. He also encouraged the junior employees to utilize this opportunity to bring forth their ideas for strengthening of the organization and urged the senior officials to ensure their active participation.

Giving further details about this first of a kind initiative, Mr Singh apprised that the participants had been divided into smaller groups to have a discussion on carefully curated topics to develop future strategies and evolve a roadmap for realizing and fulfilling the vision and mission of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The discussions would encompass topics such as event organization and protocol, Budgeting and Financial Prudence, work efficiency through inter-branch synchronization, parliamentary outreach to common citizens, Capacity Building Etc.

Mr Singh informed the participants that the Speaker Mr Om Birla would be present at the conclusion of the Shivir where a presentation on the outcome of the deliberations held over the next two days would be presented before him.

Spread over two days, this unique and pioneering initiative would see the participation of over 250 employees of the Lok Sabha Secretariat drawn from various Services and all ranks of Officials and Staff.