Two day BJP National Executive meeting to begin in New Delhi on Monday

Published On: By
file photo

AMN/ WEB DESK

The BJP National Executive meeting will begin in New Delhi on Monday. The two day meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States and other senior party leaders.

Prime Minister Modi will address the concluding session of the meeting on Tuesday. Briefing media in New Delhi on Monday, party General Secretary Vinod Tawde informed that a mega exhibition based on six different themes including Good Governance First, Inclusive and Empowered India, Vishwa Guru Bharat will be showcased at NDMC Convention Centre where the meeting will take place.

Before this meeting, the BJP national office bearers meeting will be held in the morning to give a final touch to the agenda of the National Executive. On the first day of National Executive meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in the afternoon from  Patel Chowk to Parliament Street.

The meeting is expected to extend the tenure of Mr. Nadda as party president. The  BJP National Executive meeting is significant in view of the upcoming assembly elections in different states as well as the  2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting, the  party will chalk out its strategy for the poll bound states and Prime Minister Modi will give the mantra of victory to the BJP leaders. The national executive will deliberate on key issues confronting the country and pass resolutions on economic, political and social issues.  Besides, BJP’s organisational matters will also come up for discussion along with the party’s recent resounding victory in Gujarat assembly polls. 

