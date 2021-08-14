Priyanka Gandhi accuses Twitter of being cahoots with BJP government
First Nasal COVID vaccine gets regulatory approval for 2nd, 3rd phase trials
Britain criticises US over Afghanistan pull-out
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2021 06:56:31      انڈین آواز

Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account

Leave a comment
Published On: By

NEWS DESK

Twitter on Saturday unblocked the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a week after being locked for tweeting pictures that allegedly disclosed sensitive details and published photographs of the family of a minor, allegedly a gang-rape victim.

“As part of the appeal process, @RahulGandhi has submitted a copy of the formal consent/authorisation letter to use the referenced image via our India Grievance Channel. We have followed the necessary due diligence process to review the appeal in order to protect the safety and privacy of the affected individuals. We have updated our enforcement action based on the consent provided by the people depicted in the image,” a Twitter spokesperson confirmed.

The Twitter account of the Congress party was also locked on Thursday, for tweeting in support of the image shared by Gandhi earlier.

The tweet that caused Gandhi’s account to be locked had a picture of the parents of a 9-year old, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Delhi Cantt a few days ago.

Twitter said the action was taken for violation of its rules that do not allow the identity of a rape victim to be revealed, and was part of proactive action taken by the platform on several hundred accounts. Only those accounts that did not take down the picture were locked.

The parents have now given consent for their picture to be tweeted.

Locking the account prevents account owners from tweeting, but the profiles remain visible and accessible to them and their followers.

According to Twitter, the locking action on accounts was taken after it was alerted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights about specific content on the platform that allegedly revealed the identity of an alleged sexual assault victim’s (and a minor’s) parents.

While Gandhi’s account access has been restored, the tweet on which action was taken continues to be withheld in India because it is in violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The Tweet is now withheld in India and the account access has been restored. As explained in our Country Withheld Policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in accordance with valid legal provisions under the Indian law(s). The withholding actions are limited to the specific jurisdiction/country where the content is determined to be unlawful and remains available elsewhere. Details of the withheld content is published on Lumen notice,” the Twitter spokesperson added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...

Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in t ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz