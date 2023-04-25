इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2023 06:14:58      انڈین آواز
Twenty delegates from G-20 countries arrive in Leh for 3 day Y-20 pre-summit

AMN

Twenty delegates from G-20 countries arrived in Leh on Tuesday for a three-day Y-20 pre-summit. Ladakh is hosting the Y-20 pre-summit from April 26th to 28th. About 100 youth delegates will attend different programmes organised by the Union Territory administration.

Programmes will be showcased with a focus on the involvement of local youth from different backgrounds, including sports, entrepreneurship, art, and medicine.

The Union Territory of Ladakh is hosting a three-day youth 20 pre-summit under the aegis of the G-20. Y20 delegates from G20 countries and international organisations today arrived at KBM airport in Leh. The delegates were welcomed by the senior officers of the UT administration and were shifted to respective places of stay for acclimatisation due to the high altitude location of Ladakh. During the course of three days summit, there will be discussions and deliberations on different important topics. On the first day of the summit, the delegates will visit local places of importance including Hemis and Thicksey monasteries and Shanti Stupa. On the following day, LG Ladakh Dr. B. D. Mishra will address the delegates at the Sindu Sanskriti Auditorium.

On the third day of the pre-summit, Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur will interact with the delegates and also participate in a youth dialogue. As per the UT administration officials, sufficient security measures and other arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the program.

The Y20 pre-summit in Ladakh will be a valuable opportunity for the global youth to reflect on priority areas in consultation with G-20 member states to come up with policy recommendations that will prove beneficial to the Ladakh region.

