Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2021 04:26:49      انڈین آواز

Tvesa, Gaurika return as youngsters get set to challenge stars in 4th leg of Hero WPGT

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi’s return to action for the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour will enhance the intensity of the competition as another new high of 38 starters will be achieved this week at the Poona Club Golf Course. The fourth leg in 2021, which will be combined with the nine legs held in 2020 for a consolidated Hero Order of Merit, has on offer Rs 10 lakhs.

After Ridhima Dilawari started 2021 with a win in Bengaluru, Pranavi Urs won the second leg in Chennai and then 14-year-old Avani Prashanth stunned the field with a superb win in Mumbai that included two rounds of 3-under 67 on the first and third days.

She would be looking to become the first player to win back-to-back titles while retaining her amateur status. In 2020 Pranavi won the second leg as an amateur but turned professional before the third leg, which also she won.

In the first two legs of 2021, amateurs gave an indication of their skills as two of them finished in the Top-10. Disha Kavery was fourth in Bengaluru and Sneha Sharan was T-7, while Sneha Singh and Avani were T-7 in the second leg in Chennai. Avani then emerged a winner in the third leg to send a warning to the established players.

With a whole bunch of young stars like Hitaashee and Jahanvi Bakshi and amateurs like Sneha Singh and Avani Prashanth posing a big challenge, the established stars are not going to have it easy.

Tvesa, who had a solid 2020 while playing in Europe despite the pandemic, had skipped the first three legs, as had Gaurika Bishnoi, former Hero Order of Merit winner. Now both are back.

Tvesa, who is increasingly focusing on the Ladies European Tour, has not won on Indian Tour event since she took three titles in 2019, while Gaurika has not won since her two successes, also in 2019.

Meanwhile Amandeep Drall, who is leading the current Order of Merit, will be hoping to go one better than the second place finish she had in the third leg behind Avani.

Since the Tour re-started in December, Amandeep has twice finished second behind an amateur. In the seventh leg of 2020, which heralded the re-start of the Tour, Amandeep was beaten to the title by Sneha Singh, and last week Avani beat her to the title.

Vani Kapoor, winless since the fifth leg in 2020, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar and Hitaashee Bakshi will all be looking to end the drought this week.

Pranavi Urs, winner of the second leg, will not be starting this week, as she withdrew with a wrist injury. However, Neha Tripathi, who had also withdrawn in Mumbai after feeling unwell, is back in the fray.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tvesa, Gaurika return as youngsters get set to challenge stars in 4th leg of Hero WPGT

AMN Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi’s return to action for the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf ...

Football ISL: Hyderabad trounce Kerala Blasters 4-0

AMN Playing an all out attacking game, Hyderabad outclassed Kerala Blasters 4-0 in the Hero Indian Super Le ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!