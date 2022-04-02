FreeCurrencyRates.com

Turkmenistan to promote implementation of stalled 1,800km TAPI gas pipeline

AMN / WEB DESK

Turkmenistan will promote the implementation of the stalled 1,800km TAPI gas pipeline that will pass through Afghanistan, and Pakistan and culminate in India, according to a joint statement released at the end of a regional conference on Afghanistan held in Tunxi, China on Friday.

The announcement which was part of The Tunxi Initiative of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan on Supporting Economic Reconstruction in and Practical Cooperation with Afghanistan also said that Pakistan will support the probable resumption of work on the TAPI gas pipeline.

The joint statement was released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday after the Third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Among the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan was held in Tunxi, in eastern China’s Anhui province on Thursday.

It lays down the roadmap for the neighbouring countries to help the Taliban-led Afghanistan to start an economic recovery. Foreign ministers or high-level representatives from China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting.

