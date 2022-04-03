Turkmenistan: Prez Ram Nath Kovind visit People’s Memorial Monument in Ashgabat

AMN/ WEB DESK

On his 3rd day in Turkmenistan, President Ram Nath Kovind today visited the People’s Memorial Monument in Ashgabat as well as Bagtyyarlyk sports complex and the Yoga and Traditional Medicine Centre inside the complex in Ashgabat. The Centre was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Turkmenistan in 2015.

President paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at the sports complex. He also visited the Institute of International Relations which gives trading to students of Diplomacy in Turkmenistan. A postage stamp commemorating 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Turkmenistan was released by the Indian Ambassador and the Rector of the Institute.

The President also inaugurated the India Corner at the Institute of International Relations which will be a resource centre for India related studies.