Turkmenistan Presidential Election: need more time to count the votes

In Turkmenistan presidential election, the results are still awaited as authorities said they needed more time to count the votes.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of the incumbent Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, was the overwhelming favorite in Saturday’s early vote in the gas-rich Central Asian country.

Central election commission chairman Gulmyrat Myradov told reporters that votes were still being counted, including those from people living abroad, and that preliminary results would likely be reported today.