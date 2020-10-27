Turkish parliament condemns Macron’s anti-Islam remarks

Turkish parliament approves joint declaration strongly condemning Emmanuel Macrons’s remarks against Islam

WEB DESK

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday condemned the French president’s remarks against Islam.

“The representatives of political parties in the Turkish Grand National Assembly strongly condemn provocative, disrespectful and dangerous remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron towards Islam and its beloved Prophet Muhammad and Muslims,” read the joint declaration.

“We call on the world’s opinion leaders, politicians, philosophers, artificers, and social parts to adopt an attitude towards common sense and peace against this ugly attitude,” it added.

Macron has sparked outrage across the Muslim world by accusing French Muslims of “separatism,” and describing Islam as a “a religion in crisis.”

This coincided with the murder of a French teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron paid tribute to him, and said France would “not give up our cartoons.”

Several Arab countries, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan have censured Macron’s attitude toward Muslims and Islam, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying the French leader needs “mental treatment”.

While calls for a boycott on French products are also circulating online in many states, Erdogan has urged the Turks “to never help French brands or buy them.”