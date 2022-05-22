FreeCurrencyRates.com

TURKEY: Protest over Conviction of Opposition Politician

Istanbul

Tens of thousands of people have rallied in support of the opposition leader, Canan Kaftancioglu. She has received a criminal conviction for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish state.

The 50 year old secular Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) leader now faces a suspended prison sentence. Some of the charges relate to messages published on Twitter 10 years ago.

President Erdogan has faced accusations from the West and human rights groups for his crackdown on the judiciary and other state bodies after a failed coup in 2016.

In 2019, Kaftancioglu was sentenced to nine years, eight months and 20 days in prison.

After an appeal the term was reduced to just under five years.

Under Turkish law, sentences of under five years are usually suspended.

Kaftancioglu was accused of “insulting” President Erdogan and the Turkish state in the posts, as well as “spreading terror propaganda”.

The charges related to 2013 anti-government protests and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

