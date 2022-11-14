Turkey: 6 killed in explosion on Istanbul’s historic Istiklal Street

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay says Istanbul explosion considered terrorist act, female attacker detonated the bomb

AMN / WEB DESK

At least six people have been killed and 81 injured in an explosion on Istanbul’s historic Istiklal Street in Turkey.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the blast occurred around 4:20 pm local time in Beyoglu district of Istanbul today. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. President Erdogan said that Turkey will not bow down to terrorism and it will identify all those responsible for the attack. Earlier, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that the injured are currently being treated. Police teams took security measures in the area where the explosion happened. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the explosion.

World leaders condemned an explosion on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue Sunday that left at least six people dead and 81 injured.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in a statement that Baku is “deeply shocked” by the news, adding: “I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Türkiye, and wish the injured recovery.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was “deeply shocked by the news of today’s explosion in the heart of Istanbul.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims, and with all those who have lost their loved ones. We stand with Türkiye,” he said on Twitter.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he is “deeply saddened” by the news and extended condolences to the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain,” Zelenkskyy added.

“I have learned with deep anguish about the explosion at Istiklal Avenue in the heart of Istanbul,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter.

“(The) government and the people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Türkiye at the loss of precious lives and send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “Shocking images from Istanbul. My thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected & to the Turkish people. #NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye.”

The foreign ministries of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Germany, India and Greece also expressed condolences.