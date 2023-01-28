Tunisians to vote again on Jan 29 in elections for Parliament stripped of its powers

WEB DESK

Tunisians are to vote again on Sunday in elections for a Parliament stripped of its powers. According to media reports, the second-round vote comes as the North African country grapples with a grave economic crisis and deep political divisions over President Kais Saied’s July 2021 power grab.

It said, some 262 candidates, including just 34 women, are running for 131 seats in an election that witnessed just 11.2 per cent of registered voters take part in first round last month. That was the lowest turnout of any national vote since the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered copycat uprisings across the Arab world. The final round comes 18 months after Mr. Saied sacked the government and suspended Parliament.