Tunisia cuts off drinking water supply at night to maintain reserves amid severe drought in country

Drinking water supplies are being cut off at night in Tunisia in cities across in a bid to maintain reserves in the country. A severe drought is being blamed for the shortage, along with poor water management and faulty infrastructure. Yassin Mami, a lawmaker in the new parliament, said officials from the national water company informed him that the reason for the frequent interruption of water supply in Hammamet city because the country is threatened by water scarcity.

In some areas, as much as 50 per cent of water is lost before reaching the tap. Hamadi Habib, a senior official in the agriculture ministry said, Tunisian dams recorded a decrease in capacity of around 1 billion cubic meters due to scarcity of rain from September 2022 to mid-March 2023.