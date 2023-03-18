इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2023 09:11:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

TSPSC cancel 3 recruitment examinations including Group-I preliminary test conducted in October last year

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled three recruitment examinations including Group-I preliminary test that was conducted in October last year. The decision of the Commission came in light of the question paper leak relating to the Assistant Engineers’ recruitment examinations.

The Commission has decided to conduct the Group-I preliminary test again on the 11th of June. The other two recruitment examinations cancelled were Assistant Executive Engineer posts in various engineering departments, and Divisional Accounts Officer posts. An official release stated that a special meeting of the Commission convened and after careful examination of the report of the special investigation team and an internal enquiry, decided to cancel recruitment examinations-Group-I, AEE and DAO. The dates for reconduct of other examinations will be intimated shortly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart