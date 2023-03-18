TSPSC cancel 3 recruitment examinations including Group-I preliminary test conducted in October last year

AMN

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled three recruitment examinations including Group-I preliminary test that was conducted in October last year. The decision of the Commission came in light of the question paper leak relating to the Assistant Engineers’ recruitment examinations.

The Commission has decided to conduct the Group-I preliminary test again on the 11th of June. The other two recruitment examinations cancelled were Assistant Executive Engineer posts in various engineering departments, and Divisional Accounts Officer posts. An official release stated that a special meeting of the Commission convened and after careful examination of the report of the special investigation team and an internal enquiry, decided to cancel recruitment examinations-Group-I, AEE and DAO. The dates for reconduct of other examinations will be intimated shortly.