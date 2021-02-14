Trump’s acquittal is a reminder that democracy is fragile: Joe Biden

AMN/ WEB DESK
US President Joe Biden has said his predecessor Donald Trump’s acquittal for inciting mob violence is a reminder that democracy is fragile. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to do so.
Mr Biden said the charge, relating to Mr Trump’s role in the Capitol riot last month, was not in dispute, while seeking to move on from the process.
Mr Trump has welcomed his acquittal, calling his impeachment a witch hunt.
In the Senate yesterday, the trial ended with a 57-43 vote in favour of conviction. The vote split largely along party lines, with the seven Republicans joining the Senate’s 48 Democrats and two independents in voting to convict.