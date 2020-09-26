Trump vows to end his country’s reliance on China once and for all if voted to power

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end his country’s reliance on China once and for all if voted to power. Addressing an election rally Yesterday at Newport Virginia, President Trump expressed disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the same to him as he would not forget the virus that came from there.

He said the US economy was doing great, then it got hit with this virus from China. The US is the worst-affected country from the virus. Over 200,000 Americans have lost their lives and devastated the country’s economy, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs.

Earlier in the day, in his address to the Black Empowerment event in Atlanta, US President said before the China virus hit the country, his administration had built the greatest economy for African Americans in the history of the country.

Trump said that if voted to power, in the next four years, he will make America the manufacturing superpower of the world. US will end its reliance on China once and for all he said.

The US on September 14 banned the import of five goods from China, including computer-parts, cotton and hair products, alleging that they are produced in forced labour camps in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.