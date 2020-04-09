Trump thanks India for allowing Hydroxychloroquine export to US

WEB DESK

President Donald Trump today thanked India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to allow the export of anti malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine to the United States. He tweeted that India’s gesture would not be forgotten and said that Prime Minister Modi’s leadership was helping not only India, but, humanity as well. President Trump also added that extraordinary times call for global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible line of treatment for the COVID-19. The disease has inflicted more than four lakh Americans, claiming lives of over 13,000.

President Trump had requested the Prime Minister to lift the ban on export of Hydroxychloroquine from India and supply the drug to the United States.