TRP Scam: CBI Registers Case on UP Govt Recommendation

FIR Against Unidentified Persons

WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to reports, the case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on a complaint of an advertising company promoter, was handed over to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Taking prompt action, the CBI has registered an FIR against unidentified persons, UP Police told news agency PTI adding that primary allegations relate to manipulation of TRPs on a payment.

The FIR which was registered against unidentified people with charges that included manipulating the TRPs using forged means. Meanwhile, the CBI officials refused to give any further details.

TRP or Television Rating Points of a channel or programme are used to measure popularity by advertising agencies which affect pricing.

The points are calculated in India by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) using a device installed in over 45,000 households across the country called “Bar-O-Meter”. The device collects data about a programme or channel watched by members of these household on the basis of which weekly ratings are issued hy BARC.

Recently, Mumbai Police had registered a case of TRP manipulation against some mainstream and regional media organisation following which the ratings were reportedly suspended by BARC.