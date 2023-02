AMN

In Tripura, nearly 52 percent polling has been reported till reports last came in. Barring a few minor incidents, peaceful polling is on across the state.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar are among the first who exercised their voting right. A total of 259 candidates, including 22 women, are in the fray. Bru voters and voters residing at the zero line of the Indo-Bangladesh border are also exercising their franchise.