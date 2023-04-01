इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2023 07:00:08      انڈین آواز
Tripura to host first-ever G20 summit of State commencing on April 3

AMN

Tripura is all set to host the first-ever G20 summit of the State commencing on the 3rd of April. As the State will bring the world to Tripura, important locations of the State have donned a colourful look with illuminations and wall paintings.

‘Clean Energy for a greener future’ is the theme for the G20 Science event scheduled to be held at the Hapania international fairground on the 3rd and 4th of this month.

On both sides of the road from the MBB Airport to the circuit house, the Gandhi Statue has been illuminated and walls have been painted by depicting the rich cultural heritage of the State. Iconic heritage site like the Ujjayanta palace has been illuminated with different hues and decorated with logos and motifs. On April 3, after the first session of the summit, the second session will see the opening of exhibition stalls and an Investor Meet.

Later in the evening, a light and sound show will be organised for the G20 delegates at the Ujjayanta Palace. A Yoga session will be organized at Oxygen Park on April 4 in which the delegates of the G20 countries will take part. The delegates will participate in a sapling plantation initiative in the Park. The delegates will also visit the famous Neermahal, Sepahijala Sanctuary, and Purbasa on the 4th of April.

