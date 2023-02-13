Tripura Polls: Opposition leaders hold rallies and door-to-door campaigns across the state

AMN

Opposition leaders held rallies and door-to-door campaigns across the state today. Senior CPI- M leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar campaigned for the party candidate at Subroom.

TMC’s National General Secretary Abhisekh Banerjee held a campaign in Boxanagar area. State Congress President Birjit Sinha, TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyut Kishore Debbarma also held rallies today. Campaigning in Tripura will conclude tomorrow evening.

All the political parties and candidates are making the last efforts to attract the voters in Tripura before the culmination of the campaigning tomorrow evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Vijay Sankalp rally in Agartala reiterated his commitment to the progress of the state.

